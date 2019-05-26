Southeast Representative Backs Gbajabiamila Against Disqualification Suit

Raphael Igbokwe, a member of the House of Representatives and Leader of the Southeast Caucus of House of Representatives, has applied to the Federal High Court Abuja to be joined in a suit challenging Femi Gbajabiamila to be Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

In his deposition before the court, Igbokwe stated that as a member of the House of Representatives, who swore to an oath to defend the law and the nation’s Constitution, he is duty-bound to ensure that the institution of legislature is not brought into disrepute on the basis of baseless fabrications.

As such, he applied to be joined in a case by Philip Undie challenging the suitability of Gbajabiamil for the Speakership position.

Joined as respondents in the suit filed yesterday at the Federal High Court, Abuja are the House, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and APC.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, was urged by Undie to bar Femi Gbajabiamila from contesting as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, on the grounds that the lawmaker was convicted for fraud to the tune of $25,000 which he allegedly failed to disburse to his then client in 2003 in the United States (US), where he was practising as a lawyer.