APC Sets Up Committee To Deal With Anti-Party Activities In Zamfara State

The committee is coming a few days after the Supreme Court voided the elections of APC candidates in Zamfara.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019


The All Progressives Congress has set up an anti-party committee to deal with issues which led to the defeat of the party in Zamfara State.

The committee is coming a few days after the Supreme Court voided the elections of APC candidates in Zamfara.

The five-man committee is chaired by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria, delivering a unanimous judgment of the five-man panel declared the first runners-up in the 2019 general elections in the state as the winners of all the posts earlier declared to have been won by the APC and its candidates.

SaharaReporters, New York

