Boko Haram Kills 7 Villagers In Borno, Steals Food

Sources in the Civilian Joint Task Force who spoke to SaharaReporters said those who were killed include members of the CJTF.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

At least 7 persons have been killed and two critically injured when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Jere local council area of Borno state on Monday morning, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The terrorists stormed Wulari Bulama-Isa village behind Bakassi IDP camp near Maiduguri at about 2 am is during Moslem Subhi prayer, slaughtering no less than seven persons.

The killing they said was selective and the invaders looted and stole foodstuff from the villagers.

One resident Bulama Bashir who confirmed the incident said, " We could not bath the deceased as a result of the blood stain, they slit their throats; none of them were shot.

"We have buried them according to Islamic rites but they were soaked with blood, it is sad that this killing continues."

SaharaReporters, New York

