BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate of Return To Mattawalle As Zamfara State Governor-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to the Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Mattawale as Governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The National Commissioner, Amina Zakari made the presentation in Abuja on Monday during the formal presentation of the certificates to all the candidates of the party.

Six members of House of Representatives and three senators also received their certificates.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu urged the political parties to adhere strictly to the internal democracy which serves as guiding principle particularly the conduct of the primaries.

In his own acceptance speech, the Governor-elect thanked the commission for obeying court order. He, therefore, asked the people of Zamfara state to see the verdict as the will of God.

Mattawale promised to run an all-inclusive government in the state just as he asked them for their cooperation in the interest of the state.

