BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate of Return To Mattawalle As Zamfara State Governor-Elect

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu urged the political parties to adhere strictly to the internal democracy which serve as guiding principle particularly the conduct of the primaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to the Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP), Mohammed Mattawale as Governor-elect of Zamfara State.

The National Commissioner, Amina Zakari made the presentation in Abuja on Monday during the formal presentation of the certificates to all the candidates of the party.

Six members of House of Representatives and three senators also received their certificates.

The Chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu urged the political parties to adhere strictly to the internal democracy which serves as guiding principle particularly the conduct of the primaries. 

In his own acceptance speech, the Governor-elect thanked the commission for obeying court order. He, therefore, asked the people of Zamfara state to see the verdict as the will of God. 

Mattawale promised to run an all-inclusive government in the state just as he asked them for their cooperation in the interest of the state.

READ ALSO Breaking: INEC Complies With Supreme Court Verdict, Declares PDP Winner Of Zamfara Polls

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Mark My Words, I Will Become President Of Nigeria, Okorocha Vows
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tonight In An Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Acquits Goodluck Jonathan's Brother Of $40m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Mark My Words, I Will Become President Of Nigeria, Okorocha Vows
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tonight In An Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Acquits Goodluck Jonathan's Brother Of $40m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, Don’t End Up Making Jonathan, Obasanjo, IBB Look Like Heroes By Your Failure By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy $16m On Mosquito Nets? Aisha Buhari Queries Federal Government On Misappropriated Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Federal Government Makes U-turn, Says Boko Haram On Its Way Out
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Abuja Pastor, Joshua Iginla Acquires Private Jet To 'Further The Cause Of The Ministry'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics We Gave License For Nomadic Education, Not To Herdsmen, Says Nigerian Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Even If You Kill Us, We Will Lockdown BiafraLand Says Pro-Biafra Group IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad