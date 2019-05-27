Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday told the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to hold on to his asset declaration forms because it will come in handy as a defense against corrupt Nigerians seeking to get back at Him in 2023.



He made the comments when he, in the company of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, received fresh assets declaration forms at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



President Buhari said: “I am very pleased that you are here, I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatched it back to you so that at the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to take it back on me.



“So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believed they shouldn’t be questioned which they are being questioned and some of them are already in trouble.



“I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So I hope you will keep it.”



“I have never met you before. I thank you for accepting to be in this very important institution and I thank you very much for serving me my forms which I must fill constitutionally before my second term of office.

“It is only institutions like you that will bail us out from the efforts that we have been making to make sure that people in public office do not abuse that public office and that those who come in and those that are leaving certain positions make sure that they hold the integrity of the office and of the country generally.”