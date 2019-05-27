Encomiums As Dapo Olorunyomi Launches Book ' Testimony To Courage' In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York May 27, 2019

It was a harvest of accolades and eulogies for Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times, as Nigerians from all walks of life extolled his virtues during the public presentation of his book titled "Testimony To Courage" #EssaysForDapo.

The event which was held at Musa Ya'radua center on Monday in Abuja was attended by dignitaries across the country.

The foreword of the book, which has 404 pages, was written by Odia Ofeimun and reviewed by the former Chairman of Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu.

The book, edited by Chido Onumah and Frederick Adetiba, has over 90 contributions from a spectrum of Mr. Olorunyomi’s teachers, colleagues, associates, and mentees.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, described Olorunyomi as both ‘destroyer’ and ‘builder.’ A builder of democratic and social change and destroyer of hegemony.

He also traced his role in the establishment and the transport of equipment of Radio Freedom, an opposition radio transmitter, in the mid-90s.

According to him  “Dapsy risked not only his freedom but his life to ensure that Nigeria became a democratic state.

“One thing that happened in Dapo’s time is that they threw away the caution and exhibited fearlessness " 

He acknowledged his pivotal role in transforming the military era to present day contemporary media.

Fayemi traced the role of the Nigerian media in the pre-independence era while noting that the pace waned immediately after self-rule.

He said that Guardian and Newswatch revived the spirit in the second republic with the coming of Olorunyomi and others. 

Olorunyomi was praised for his role during the military era and the media today. 

Other dignitaries at the event are; Babafemi Ojudu ( representing Vice President), Nuhu Ribadu,  Femi Falana, Raufu Aregbesola, Ifeanyi Uba, Chris Anyanwu.

Others are; Idowu Obasa, Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly,  Senator Ajayi Boroface, Kunle Ajibade, and others. 

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

