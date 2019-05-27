Six Months After Exposing State Of Yoldeboki Primary School, Gombe State Govt Begins Construction Of Classrooms

Six months after a report on the devastating state of Yoldeboki Primary School, Gombe State Government has begun construction of new blocks of classrooms for the pupils.

In November 2018, the Civic Media Lab and Tracka visited the school, which is located in Tambeyolo community of Akko Local Government of Gombe State; 20 minutes drive from the capital of the State, to witness the deplorable state of the school. See Also Education Yoldeboki, The Primary School In Gombe Where Pupils Study Under Tree

It was discovered that not only do pupils lack enough teachers and learning materials, but they also suffer one of the worst predicament that could befall pupils.

The students receive lessons under the open sky, subject to the whims of the elements, with a tree doing its best to provide shade.

Community members and teachers put resources together to build a block of classrooms but after some years, the building suffered the same fate as the ones before it.

All efforts by the community members to seek the intervention of the government proved abortive as all promises made were never met.

However, after the visit by Civic Media Lab, Tracka and a wide publication by Saharareporters on the bad condition of the school and what students go through on daily basis, the government has begun construction of new classrooms.

Seun Akinfolarin, Executive Director of Civic Media Lab, thanked the state government while urging the government to intervene in other school suffering from the same predicament in the state.