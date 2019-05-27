Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt

Many are feared dead with properties worth millions of destroyed in fresh violence affecting parts of Jos, Plateau state.

The violence within some communities such as Dutse-Uku and Rikkos led to massive casualties.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Mr. Mathias Tyopev on Sunday.

He said policemen had been deployed to the community to put an end to the violence.

“We have received reports of tension around Dutse Uku, Rikkos, Cele Bridge and we have mobilised our personnel to the area.

“As we speak, the area commander, Jos metropolis, is there on ground.”

A source residing in the community said the problem started from the last week when a boy from Angwan Miango was found dead at a boundary between the community and neighbouring Rikkos, a community of Hausa residents.

He narrated on that, on Sunday morning, another boy from the same Angwan Miango was killed at a stream that runs across Angwan Miango and Rikkos communities, adding that indigenes of Angwan Miango went on a reprisal against Rikkos, resulting in killings.