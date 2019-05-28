Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-olu As Governor Of Lagos

Announcing the handing over process, Ambode, who failed the secure the party ticket at the primary election, posted on his Instagram page saying he had a "rewarding 4-year experience," while governing the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2019

Ahead of the May 29 official inauguration and handing over ceremony, Akinwumi Ambode has handed over the reins of Lagos State to Babajide Sanwo-olu, Governor-elect of the state.

The handing over ceremony took place at the Governor's office in Alausa, Ikeja.

"To the Glory of God, I have just handed over the reins of government in Lagos State to His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, after a rewarding 4-year experience. This would not have been possible without the support, cooperation and prayers of all Lagosians. I remain eternally grateful to you all. God bless you all. And to God be all the Glory," Ambode posted.

On his part, Sanwo-olu announced that Ambode has handed over to him.

"Thank you H.E @AkinwunmiAmbodefor your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build #ForAGreaterLagos. #SanwoOluInauguration," he tweeted.

The official handing over ceremony would take place tomorrow, May 29, 2019, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

SaharaReporters, New York

