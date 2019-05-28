Civil Society Groups Mourn Victims of Violent Killings In Nigeria



A group of civil society organizations on Tuesday in Abuja mourned and honored many Nigerians who lost their lives in different violent attacks across the country.

The procession which was tagged, "National Day of Mourning" saw protesters troupe out donning black Tee Shirts with inscriptions such as 'Not Just Number Nigeria Mourns, End The Killings'.

Jaiye Gaskiya, convener of the procession said that the 'National Day of Mourning and Remembrance' is a citizen-led initiative to express solidarity and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

Gaskiya said that Nigerians are dying on a daily basis but no name can be placed on those who have lost their lives.

He noted that the procession is to rekindle the hope of the families of the victims that they are not alone.



His words, "We are always saying people are dying. Whenever you read newspapers you will see 27 people were killed in a community. These 27 people are human beings and they have names, they have families."

He pointed out that government must do everything possible to ensure that there is a decent and befitting program in their honor with the view to putting a name to the number of Nigerians who have been gruesomely killed in different parts of the country.



According to him, "Our people that we lost every day are not a mere number, they are the people that we know. They are the people who are our neighbors, people who are our colleagues and compatriots."



"We want those who have lost people to violent attacks to know that they are not alone, that the nation is with them".

Gaskiya noted that the only honor Nigerians can give to those that have died in such circumstances was to count, name and recognize that they come from home.

The group called on Nigeria government to be alive and wake up to their responsibility in protecting lives and properties. He expressed worry on the alarming rate at which life has become valueless in the country.

The protest which began from the unity fountain was taken to the Ministry of Justice where a roll call of 323 victims of various violent killings in the country was read.

A list containing names of all the victims was read in an emotion-laden voice by the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu.

The list includes mass killing in Zamfara, killings in Numan Adamawa, herdsmen massacre at Nkiedonwro in Plateau, victims of electoral violence.

Other are; Shiites massacre in Zaria and herdsmen killing in Benue among others.



The group also lunch various hashtag which includes; #NigeriaMourns #NigeriaStandUp # NigeriaLivesMatters.



The groups include, Global Right, Amnesty International, YIAGA AFRICA, Enough Is Enough Nigeria, Concerned Nigerians Center for Democracy and Development, Budget BringBackOurGirls, Nigerian Intervention Movement among others.

National Day of Mourning was consequent to the resolutions reached at a meeting of more than a hundred civil society actors a year ago in Abuja, to undertake a National Day of Mourning as a symbolic action capable of registering citizens’ dissatisfaction with the state of our national security, since protests no longer seem to impact the conscience of our political elites.

