EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Sokoto zonal office, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, arrested one suspected politician with N60, 000, 000 (Sixty Million Naira) cash, following intelligent report of his suspicious money laundering activities.

The suspect Murtala Muhammad who is alleged to be a brother to Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, off Byepass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State by the operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include one Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration number DKA 67 PX Kaduna loaded with 4 bags of 'Ghana Must Go' containing one thousand Naira notes of fifteen million Naira each, totaling to sixty million Naira.

One single barrel gun, one locally made revolver pistol, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm live ammunition.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

