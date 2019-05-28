Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile is still feeling the effect of his arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as he had to plead with event organizers in Agbor, Delta State before he was allowed to perform.

Zlatan who was arrested alongside Nigerian rapper, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley on what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission described as 'connection to advance fee fraud popularly called 'Yahoo Yahoo' was initially stopped from performing at a Children’s Day Carnival organized by actress Regina Daniels.

According to reports, the singer was not allowed to perform on the grounds that he was arrested by the anti-graft agency and over his alleged links to cybercrime and the possible negative impression it might create on the children present at the event.

In a video online, Zlatan could be seen pleading with one of the organizers to grant him clearance to perform.

It took the interference of Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels husband and her mother before he was finally allowed to perform.