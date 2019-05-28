Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest

Zlatan could be seen pleading with one of the organizers to grant him clearance to perform.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2019

Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile is still feeling the effect of his arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as he had to plead with event organizers in Agbor, Delta State before he was allowed to perform.

Zlatan who was arrested alongside Nigerian rapper, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley on what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission described as 'connection to advance fee fraud popularly called 'Yahoo Yahoo' was initially stopped from performing at a Children’s Day Carnival organized by actress Regina Daniels.

According to reports, the singer was not allowed to perform on the grounds that he was arrested by the anti-graft agency and over his alleged links to cybercrime and the possible negative impression it might create on the children present at the event.

In a video online, Zlatan could be seen pleading with one of the organizers to grant him clearance to perform.

It took the interference of Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels husband and her mother before he was finally allowed to perform.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ZlatanIbile begs to be allowed to perform at an event in #Delta . . There was drama, yesterday, at actress #ReginaDaniels Children’s Day Carnival In #Agbor, Delta State, as singer #ZlatanIbile was initially prevented from performing. . . It was gathered that the decision to stop his performance was linked to his recent arrest by the #EFCC over his alleged links to cybercrime and its potential negative effect on the impressionable children at the event. . . At a point, the singer had to profusely beg one of the organisers to allow him perform so as to shore up his image. . . As the matter degenerated to a stage when some of the organisers threatened to shutdown the event if Zlatan is allowed to perform, Regina Daniels’ husband and mom had to be called in to intervene before he was eventually cleared to perform.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Acquits Goodluck Jonathan's Brother Of $40m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ICPC Set To Investigate Alleged Malpractices In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Musician Naira Marley
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME Woman Nabbed While Smuggling Indian Hemp Into Kano Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

NTA Live TV
Breaking News LIVE: President Buhari Addresses Nigerians In 'Special Interview'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Sets Up Committee To Deal With Anti-Party Activities In Zamfara State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Court Nullifies APC's Victory, Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Imo Reps Seat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corrupt Nigerians Will Come For Me With Asset Declaration Questions After 2023 Says, President Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Federal Government Makes U-turn, Says Boko Haram On Its Way Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Us For Your Failure, Speaker Dogara Fires Back At President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-olu As Governor Of Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Federal Government Declares May 29 Work-Free Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad