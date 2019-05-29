Buhari’s Ministers’ Scorecard December 2015- May 2019

Minister of Foreign Affairs - GEOFFREY ONYEMA

Achievements and Failures

-Prompt reaction to the reports of slave trade and imprisonment of Nigerians in Libya. Summoned Nigeria’s charge d’Affairs in Tripoli, Libya, over the ongoing reports of trading of Nigerians in the North African country.

-Election of Nigerian representatives into various world organizations. The organization includes the UN Human Rights Council, Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations and the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

-Nigerian mission and embassies are still underfunded/ groan under financial difficulties.

-Slow response to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

-Abike Dabiri Arewa is most time mistaken for the Minister of foreign affairs due to the inactivity of Geoffery.

2) Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun

Achievements

-Auditing of tax records of over 800,000 public firms, contractors, companies, including those that have never paid taxes before.

-Suspension of the Director General of the Securities & Exchange Commission, SEC, for alleged financial impropriety, corruption and abuse of office.

-Over 3,000 properties in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, sealed off for allegedly defaulting in filing annual tax returns to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS.)

-Creation of a Central Asset Register for recording the actual quantity, value, condition, and location of all Federal Government capital assets.

Failures

-Inability to publish names and details of monies recovered from politicians and former public office holders.

-Untidy payment of commission to the whistle-blower that gave information leading to the recovery of sums of money totaling N13 billion from Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Notes:

She had to resign as a result of an ugly certificate scandal in 2018.

She was replaced by Zainab Ahmed

No major achievement since she was appointed.

3) Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan

Aisha Alhassan

Achievements

-Initiating and launching of the Year of Action to End Violence against Children by 2030, National SDGs Campaign, the End Child Marriage, etc.

-Inauguration of Child Protection sub-working group to ensure humanitarian actors’ commitment to standard and best practices for child protection in emergencies particularly in the North-eastern part of Nigeria.

- She put together a Social Investment Intervention Programme – Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program (GEEP) and the National Women Empowerment Fund, NAWEF, which is implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.

Failures

-Violence against women still on the rise.

-Nigeria still has one of the highest child brides in the world.

-The practice of female circumcision known as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is still ongoing despite a law signed by former President Jonathan banning the exercise, there are very few camp from the ministry moved against this.

-She said in June 2018, APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever- June 4, 2018.

-She resigned from the position for her governorship ambition and later left APC to join ADC. Then she said, APC doesn’t deserve anything of mine- Oct 17, 2018.

4) Minister of Justice - Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami

Achievements

-Concluded negotiation with Switzerland on the return of $321 million Abacha loot.

-He secured an Appeal Court order for the retrial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki for false asset declaration.

-Recovered N57.9 billion as well as $666.676 from fines, corporate organizations and corrupt individuals

Failures

-Clashes between the Justice ministry and EFCC.

-Allegation of one-sided Anti-corruption war.

-He paid Temitope Adebayo and Oladipo Opeseyi $15m for doing what Enrico Monfrini, a Swiss lawyer was paid for in 1999.

-Malami stalled N5.7 billion Naira corruption case against former government officials.

5) Minister of Environment Stephen Ocheni

Achievements

-Flagged-off a Climate Change Knowledge Immersion Workshop in Ogun State.



-The ministry resolved to domesticate Minamata Convention on Mercury and other Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) ratified by Nigeria.

Failures

-His ministry failed to clean up Ogoni land despite Buhari’s promises.

-Yet to establish the electronic-based data bank on Pollution Control and Waste Management issues in the country.

Note:

He should have resigned after a report by SaharaReporters revealed that he plagiarised research from an Australian university when he was still lecturing.

6) Minister of Mining and Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi

Achievements

-Secured a $150 million World Bank loan to support the ministry’s mineral sector support for economic diversification program.

-Apart from a 300 percent increase in revenue (royalties and fees) between 2015 and 2016, the sector surpassed it entire revenue of over N2 billion generated for the whole of 2016, with over N3.5 billion earning.

Failures

-Failed to completely end illegal mining in the country.

-Refusal to respect the Supreme Court ruling on the ownership of the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

-Ajaokuta Steel Mill is still not functioning.

7) Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung

Solomon Dalung

Achievements

-Organized the Sports festival after 6 years.

Failures

-Unable to resolve the leadership crisis in the NFF and NBBF.

-Inability to account for N2.9 billion released for participation in 2015 All Africa Games in Congo and preparations for the 2016 Olympics.

-His ministry has failed to return the $135,000 mistakenly sent to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria AFN by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

-“Who took them there? What are they there for? Because they are under 23 and they went to the US. Now they are having problems, does that become our business?”

-Talking about the U-23 Eagles who camped in the United States ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

8) Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole

Achievement

-Eradication of Polio in Nigeria.

Failures

-Failure in the reduction of the Lassa fever rate.

-Failure to put N2.5 million Nigerians on ARV’s.

-During his tenure, more doctors left the shores of Nigeria than before.

9) Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh

Achievements

-Rice revolution

-Fertilizer provision to farmers

-Engaged foreign experts to contain Tuta Absoluta, the pest that affects tomato production in the country. Nigeria produces 1.8 million tonnes of tomatoes annually.

Failures

-Inability to account for spendings as petitioned by SERAP.

-Agriculture still at below 30% to the GDP.

10) Minister of Labour and Employment

Achievements

-Resolve labor dispute e.g NUPENG and PENGASSAN and the federal government over anti-labor activities.

-Increment of the minimum wage to N30,000 per month.

-NDE, an agency of the ministry empowered over 4000 Nigerians under the Artisans Resettlement and Mentoring Scheme while recruiting and training 1,850 persons across the nation under the Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS).

Failures

-Increase in unemployment and a decrease in productivity.



-At least 18,919 Nigerians lost their public sector jobs between October 2015 and March 2016, according to NBS.

11) Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Achievements

-Rehabilitation of some major roads began.

-Fixed the damage at the Jebba, Kainji and Shiroro hydro-power stations.

-Paid over N70 billion to contractors handling federal jobs to return to site.

-Progress made on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Failures

-Achieved far less than the 40 projects which he said he would execute in the first year.

-The power situation has really not improved as millions of Nigerians still live without stable power.

-There is still major road crises in the country.

12) Minister of Defence

Achievements

-Procurement of new equipment for the armed forces.

-Establishment of new military colleges.

-Fresh alliance with world military powers in defense and aerospace technology.

Failures

-Continuous Boko haram attacks despite claims of technically defeating the terrorist group.

-Increase in herdsmen Crises and growing insecurity especially in the north.

-Controversy over Properties in Dubai traced to him.



-Controversy over being due for retirement as a military officer after more than 35 years in service.

13) Minister of Education

Achievements

-Reviewed the tuition fee for Unity Schools.

-Approval of the establishment of a secondary education commission to oversee operations of secondary schools in the country.

-JAMB, a parastatal under his Ministry repatriated the highest amount N5bn into government coffers

Failures

-Inability to reduce Nigeria's out of school children.

-No major improvement in the Education sector.

-Inability to implement the 2009 agreement reached by the federal government of Nigeria with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) thereby resulting in continued strikes.

14) Minister of Science and Technology: Ogbonnaya Onu

Achievements

-Initiated the maiden edition of National Science and Technology Week to showcase inventors and inventions.

-Signed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MOU) with three international companies to export indigenous technologies and food and also with NASCO to kick off commercial production of High Nutrient Density Biscuits.

-Introduced 19 new high yield crop varieties to enhance agriculture.

Failures

-Nigeria's inability to start producing pencil as was promised by the Minister.

-Inability to implement a partnership with European Union (EU) on climate change, science and technology.

-Nigeria still largely a consuming country as there was no major breakthrough in science and technology.

15) Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau

Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau

Achievements

-Procurement of new equipment in the Federal Fire Service

-Famous for announcing Public Holidays

Failures

-All the institutions under this ministry like The Nigerian Police Force(NPF), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are still riddled with Corruption and inefficiency.

-The rate of insecurity in the country has skyrocketed.

-Prison still overcrowded with the awaiting trial inmates having over 70% of the population.

16) Minister of Budget and National Planning | Senator Udo Udoma

Achievements

-Started an app for the budget office for accountability purpose.

-After the recession in 2016, the economy has grown by 1.98% in the last 2 years, partly due to the implementation of the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) developed by his ministry.

Failures

-There is still no evidence of national planning in the budget.

-There is still no timely submission of the budget to the house.

-No proper scrutiny of the budget as there are poorly described, misaligned and padded items obvious in the budget.

17) Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Achievements

-Completed Abuja to Kaduna Rail.

-Completed Lagos to Ibadan Rail.

-Completed Itakpe to Warri Rail.

Failures

-Alleged running of most of the rail services by the Chinese, thereby denying Nigerians employment.

-60% delayed flight as a result of infrastructural related problem.

18) Minister of Niger Delta

Achievements

-Uncovered fraud in the past operations of the ministry.

-Relative peace in the region.

Failures

- Skill acquisition projects and other projects have been abandoned in the different states of the region.

- No proper explanation on the going-ons in the ministry.

19) Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello

Achievements

-Improvements in the sanitation of the city.

-Re-energised the health sector by revising primary health care in the FCT.

Failure

-Increase in the crime rate in the city.

-Several Incomplete projects.

-Regular raid and demolition of Night clubs and fun centers towards the end of the administration.

20) Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika

Achievements

-Started the Nigeria Air project.

-Reconstruction of the Abuja Airport runway on time.

-Completion of the Abuja and Port Harcourt terminal.

-No major Airline Casualty during his tenure.

Failure

-Poor Infrastructure in the airport cases of flooding in the airport.

-Over 60% delayed flight.

-Poor state of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

-Failure to kick start Nigeria Air

21) Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Achievements

-Launch and implementation 'Change Begins With Me' campaign.

-Launched and implemented campaign against Fake News

Failures

-Lack of implementation of Digital Switch Over.

-Major Information bombs that should not be credited to a serving Minister.

-Sometimes act as APC Publicity Secretary rather than Minister of Information.

22) Minister For Communication, Adebayo Shittu

Adebayo Shittu

No major achievement, even his governorship ambition failed…

23) Minister of Petroleum. President Muhammadu Buhari

Achievements

No major attack on oil facilities since 2016.

Failures

Refusal to sign the PIGB bill

No new investment in Nigeria’s petroleum industry

NNPC continued spending monies not approved by the National Assembly

Major power tussle between Minister of State, Ibe Kachikwu and NNPC Chairman, Maikanti Baru

Subsidy is still a mirage after claims of ending the subsidy regime