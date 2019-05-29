I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By My Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager

“Those seven years of my life I can’t get them back even if I was to go to court.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2019

I Lived As A Slave, Was Violated By Former Manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Ara Calls Out Ex-Manager

World first talking drummer, Aralola Olumuyiwa Apake popularly known as Ara, in an interview with Sahara TV recounted her seven years of slavery and torture in the hands of her former manager Otunba Wale Akinboboye.

Ara who is known for playing the Yoruba drum called “Gan Gan” said that she wished she listened to her parent before signing her contract with the said management company of Otunba Wale. 

“I feel and I know that if I had a Don Jazzy in my life when my career as Ara started I wouldn’t be where I am today my career would have grown bigger. I was abused, I was violated I was robbed and I am trying to be nice with my words and I am trying not to cry because it is actually very emotional for me.

“Those seven years of my life I can’t get them back even if I was to go to court and sue him it can’t get those years I labored for the Ara brand I can’t get them back. Mine was a really bitter story I smiled through the tears through the abuse every form of abuse you can imagine I went through it in the hands of my former manager. His name is Otunba Wale Akinboboye. He took advantage in every way, my dad God bless his soul was my first manager. I didn't go into entertainment out of hunger it was out of passion.” She said 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Celebrity Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Narratives Of Nigeria's Journey To Golgotha By Okeke Godwin Iyke
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment D’banj Becomes First African Ambassador For Beats By Dre Headphones
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News ‘2Kings Concert’: Femi & Seun Kuti To Perform Together For First Time
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Angelina Jolie Files For Divorce From Brad Pitt
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment 14 Year Old Hausa Hip Hop Singer Dies In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Bow Out, APC Deputy National Chairman Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I Pleaded With Senator Melaye Not To Commit Suicide, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Adewura’s Death: What Is The Value Of The Nigerian Life? By Damilola Faustino
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Amaechi Cannot Speak For Igbo's, Peter Obi Fumes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE FROM EAGLE SQUARE, ABUJA: President Buhari's Second Term Inauguration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No New Houses Says Buhari As He Declares Asset
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Us For Your Failure, Speaker Dogara Fires Back At President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Will Retrieve Stolen Presidential Mandate Says PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Zlatan Ibile Stopped From Performing At Children's Day Event Over EFCC Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad