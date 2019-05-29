Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration

APC National Chairman

Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was today disgraced on national television for breaching inauguration protocol at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The incident is coming among calls within the APC for Oshiomole's resignation as chairman.

While the representatives of the two arms of government, the Legislature, and the Judiciary stood in a file to welcome the president along with serving service chiefs, Oshiomole stood close to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko.

Shortly after, one of the service chiefs walked up to Oshiomole and walked him out of the waiting line because he bore no constitutionally recognized position to stand in as part of the parade.