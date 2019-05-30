Court Overturns Property Forfeiture Linked To Bala Mohammed

An Order of Interim Forfeiture of property allegedly belonging to Bauchi States Governor, Bala Mohammed obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had been overturned.

The EFCC had on 17th May 2016 obtained an order of interim forfeiture of about 8 properties allegedly belonging to Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi state.

However, it was discovered that one of the properties forfeited by virtue of the Interim Order, a Twin Tower Plaza, located at Wuse 2 actually belonged to Sam's Engineering Ltd and not Bala Mohammed.

Justice J.S. Tsoho of the Federal High Court Abuja discharged and set aside the interim order of forfeiture on grounds that EFCC had failed to prove that Bala Mohammed was the owner of the property.

Bright Uche, Counsel to Sam's Engineering, stated, "Justice Tsoho granted an Order A) discharging and setting aside the interim order of forfeiture made on the 17 May 2016 in favor of EFCC attaching the properties of Sam's Engineering Ltd mistakenly as belonging to Sen. Bala Mohammed.

"B) releasing the property/ properties to Sam's Engineering Ltd, which is the rightful owner of the said twin tower plaza located in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

"C) and restraining EFCC from disturbing the quiet possession of Sam's Engineering Ltd over the twin tower Plaza in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

"Continuing with the ruling, the court ruled that EFCC has not proved that the property belongs to Sen. Bala Mohammed and that Sam's Engineering Ltd has the constitutional right to own properties anywhere in Nigeria legitimately acquired as in this case", Uche stated.