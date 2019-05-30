Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed that its aircraft, Boeing 737-300 made a "go-around" at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday.

The General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen said that the aircraft, which departed from Addis Ababa on its way to Lagos had encountered bad weather during landing and made a go-around the airport for a better and smooth landing.

She said the decision of the pilot was in accordance with the industry procedure.

She added that on "a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing.

"According to safety standards, pilots are encouraged to make a similar go-around in such cases."

Lucky Escape

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and other Nigerians escaped death on Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport when an Ethiopian Airlines plane almost crashed.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that other prominent Nigerians in the Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, included the Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni.



Also in the plane was Prof Samson Tunde Adebayo, the Director of Ports Inspection, National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) as well as scores of Nigerians and other nationals.



The passenger aircraft, ET-901, had departed the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, at about 9:10 a.m., Ethiopian time; 7 a.m Nigerian time.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

