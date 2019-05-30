Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft

She added that on "a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed that its aircraft, Boeing 737-300 made a "go-around" at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday. 

The General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen said that the aircraft, which departed from Addis Ababa on its way to Lagos had encountered bad weather during landing and made a go-around the airport for a better and smooth landing.

She said the decision of the pilot was in accordance with the industry procedure. 

She added that on "a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing.

"According to safety standards, pilots are encouraged to make a similar go-around in such cases."

Lucky Escape

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and other Nigerians escaped death on Wednesday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport when an Ethiopian Airlines plane almost crashed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that other prominent Nigerians in the Ethiopian airline passenger aircraft, Boeing 777-300, included the Director General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni.

Also in the plane was Prof Samson Tunde Adebayo, the Director of Ports Inspection, National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) as well as scores of Nigerians and other nationals.

The passenger aircraft, ET-901, had departed the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, at about 9:10 a.m., Ethiopian time; 7 a.m Nigerian time.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

READ BREAKING: Obasanjo, 393 Others Escape Crash On Ethiopian Airlines

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International President Buhari Jets Out Today, To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: How Bad Weather Almost Killed Obasanjo, Others Aboard Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Reinstated Government Of Burkina Faso Meets With Top UN Officials
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Israeli Police Investigate ‘Lynching’ Of African Asylum Seeker
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Compassion Amidst Crisis—Welcoming Syrian Refugees By Kika Otiono
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Do Not Fight Me Okorocha Warns New Imo Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Overturns Property Forfeiture Linked To Bala Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Moves To Gag Soldiers Over Posting On Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Nabs SSG's Brother With N60m Cash In Car Boot
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Obasanjo, 393 Others Escape Crash On Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Do Not Expect New Minimum Wage, Seyi Makinde Tells Oyo Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 10 Days In Prison, Naira Marley Appears In Court For Bail Hearing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM End Killings Or We'll Occupy The Country Falana Warns Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad