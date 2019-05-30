How Bayelsa Observed IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order

“For me, I complied with the sit-at-home by not opening my shop for business today but the majority of us...

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2019

Sahara Reporters Media

Igbos in Bayelsa State on Thursday disregarded the directive by the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to observe a sit-at-home day to honor those who died in the Nigeria-Biafra war.

Some Igbo traders were seen in operation at their various business centers in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had declared that anyone who refuses to sit at home on May 30th deserves to be stoned to death.

Those who spoke with Saharareporters on the compliance to the sit-at-home order said the choice is individual because the leader of the movement doesn’t feed them so, as such he can’t control lives.

Sahara Reporters Media

Paul Ngozi, a mobile phone dealer said surviving as man is the priority while ethnicity is secondary, "this is Bayelsa where Igbo are not many and we are only here for businesses not agitation about self-determination."

One man simply called Emerald said, “Nnamdi Kanu cannot provide money for me to feed my family so, I can’t continue to obey such order.

Sahara Reporters Media

Despite these resolve by some traders, Chigbo Current, a scrap dealer was seen chatting in a small group as his shop was under lock and key. He said Biafra as lost grip on its followers in Bayelsa but he is a firm believer.

“For me, I complied  with the sit-at-home by not opening my shop for business today but the majority of us are not following the order anymore and you can’t blame them because of all to no avail the previous order.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Security Agents Begin Manhunt For Shiite Members Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Residents In Delta State Complied To IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Cry out Over Molestation, Unlawful Detention In Malaysia, Allege Neglect By Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Shoot To Disperse Protesting Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Shiites Set US, Israeli Flags On Fire In Abuja During Protest
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shiites Defy Security Agents, Hold Massive Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
WATCH: Oshiomole Disgraced, Walked Out For Standing In Wrong Protocol Order While Awaiting President
Politics Oshiomole Disgraced, Chased Away For Breaching Protocol At Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PENGASSAN President Olabode Johnson Has Died
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Ned Nwoko, Reinstates Nwoboshi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Surrender Yourself To EFCC, Fayose Tells Amosun, Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Ethiopian Airlines Explains What Happened On 'Almost Crashed' Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Security Agents Begin Manhunt For Shiite Members Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion ANALYSIS: How Come President Buhari’s Assets Did Not Appreciate or Depreciate In Four Years? By Kelechukwu Ogu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Marks Inauguration With N61 Million 2019 Mercedes Benz
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns JAMB Staff Who Claimed Snake Swallowed N36m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News My Experience On Ethiopian Airline That Nearly Crashed In Lagos — Ex-President Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad