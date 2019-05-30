How Bayelsa Observed IPOB's Sit-At-Home Order

Igbos in Bayelsa State on Thursday disregarded the directive by the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to observe a sit-at-home day to honor those who died in the Nigeria-Biafra war.

Some Igbo traders were seen in operation at their various business centers in Yenagoa, the state capital.



Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had declared that anyone who refuses to sit at home on May 30th deserves to be stoned to death.

Those who spoke with Saharareporters on the compliance to the sit-at-home order said the choice is individual because the leader of the movement doesn’t feed them so, as such he can’t control lives.

Paul Ngozi, a mobile phone dealer said surviving as man is the priority while ethnicity is secondary, "this is Bayelsa where Igbo are not many and we are only here for businesses not agitation about self-determination."

One man simply called Emerald said, “Nnamdi Kanu cannot provide money for me to feed my family so, I can’t continue to obey such order.

Despite these resolve by some traders, Chigbo Current, a scrap dealer was seen chatting in a small group as his shop was under lock and key. He said Biafra as lost grip on its followers in Bayelsa but he is a firm believer.

“For me, I complied with the sit-at-home by not opening my shop for business today but the majority of us are not following the order anymore and you can’t blame them because of all to no avail the previous order.”

