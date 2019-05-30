Nigerians Teachers Demand Payment Of New Minimum Wage

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to begin the immediate payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage in Nigeria.

NUT noted that with the current economic situation of the country, the new minimum wage would help in salvaging and improve the standard of living of workers in the country.

Mr Titus Amba, National Publicity Secretary of NUT, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria also stressed the need for compliance with the payment by all state government while noting that some state governors are not ready to comply with the payment of the new minimum wage.

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure that every state including local governments comply with the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“Civil servants don’t have any other source of revenue except through salaries. “Hence, the N30,000 new minimum wage should be implemented from the federal level down to the local government level,” Amba said.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage to all civil servants at federal, state and local governments in the country.