EFCC Arraigns JAMB Staff Who Claimed Snake Swallowed N36m

Chieshe is facing trial alongside five other officials which include; Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2019

Sahara Reporters Media
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arraigned, Philomina Chishe a controversial official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and five others for trial over alleged N36million fraud. 

She was arraigned before Justice Peter Afen at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Sahara Reporters Media

She is being prosecuted on an eight-count charge bordering on fraud following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016. 

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against them.

Sahara Reporters Media

She allegedly told operatives of the anti-graft commission that a snake swallowed the cash in question.

The offense is contrary to section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

Chieshe was tossed to reckoning when she made a malicious claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N36million cash arising from sale of e-JAMB cards in Benue state.

Sahara Reporters Media

Instead of Philomena rendering account on the said N36million, being the shortfall of unremitted e-JAMB cards in connivance with other officials, she claimed that a mysterious snake swallowed the money.

According to the EFCC, Philomena ought to know that the shortfall in the unremitted e-JAMB cards, which she claimed disappeared as a result of manipulation from the kingdom of darkness is false and untenable before the law.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

