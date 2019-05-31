PENGASSAN Confirms Death Of Its President, Olabode Johnson

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2019


The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has confirmed the death of its President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, who died in the early hours of Friday.

Johnson's death was confirmed in a statement issued by the Association's National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC).

Lumumba Okugbawa, the Deputy President and Frank Esanubi General Secretary of PENGASSAN jointly signed the statement reads: "We announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, President PENGASSAN in the early hours of Friday 31st May 2019 at National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness. 

"Late Comrade F. O. Johnson until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on the final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN, having been elected to that position in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

"Comrade Johnson will be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family, and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent as he touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance. 

"These attributes propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN   National Secretariat and initiating the e-library and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices.

"His joyous laughter and giving spirit will forever be ingrained in our memories. Burial rites will  be communicated to the general public as soon as we receive information from the family."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

