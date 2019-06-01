60,000 Candidates Jostle To Replace NNPC's Ageing Staff As State Oil Company Conducts Job Tests

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2019

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has conducted a computer-based test (CBT) for about 60,000 candidates in 94 centres who applied for various vacant positions in the corporation as it prepares to replace its ageing staff.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services of the NNPC, Mr. Isa Inuwa, made this disclosure after visiting some CBT centres along with the NNPC Recruitment Steering Committee in Abuja.

A statement issued today in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mr. Inuwa, as saying that the 2019 NNPC recruitment exercise was for the corporation to replace some of its retiring staff and to refresh the system with fresh hands.

“The recruitment exercise by the NNPC is driven by the corporation’s manpower needs. There are about 60,000 candidates who have been shortlisted and you cannot allow the CBT to run for many days because we have enough facilities to accommodate those shortlisted and they are batched into three groups to avoid every form of impairment,” he stated.

Mr. Ughamadu explained that the recruitment exercise was conducted in the public glare as part of the corporation’s business culture of running its processes with integrity and accountable to the people, stressing that NNPC as a public corporation would always set the pace for other public institutions to follow.

The statement quoted some of the candidates as commending the NNPC for conducting a seamless and transparent computer-based recruitment test that offered them employment opportunity.

SaharaReporters, New York

