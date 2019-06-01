Champions League Final: Disappointment For Tottenham, Joy For Liverpool

In the second half, a late goal by substitute Origi finalized Tottenham’s misery-making Harry Kane look like a caned dog.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2019

Fans of the Reds, better known as Liverpool, are currently in a happy mood following the thrashing of English opponent Tottenham.

The All-English final of the 2019 Champions League took place in Spain tonight and saw Liverpool capitalise on an early mistake by Tottenham to win the cup by 2 goals to nil.

Barely few seconds after the referee Damir Skomina blew the whistle to commence the game did the ball get to Senegalese, Sadio Mane, who tried to pass the ball in the box 18 which unfortunately hit the hand of a Tottenham player and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty.

Egyptian Mo Sallah slammed in the penalty in the minute. The match went on back and forth for the next couple of minutes.

In the second half, a late goal by substitute Origi finalized Tottenham’s misery-making Harry Kane look like a caned dog.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Jay-Jay Okocha Lands In Scotland Court Over Money Laundering Charges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sports Petition Against MTN Nigeria Communications
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion France And The Ivory Coast-The Empire Strikes Back
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Another Warning Concerning Arik Airlines
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion The Corruption Riddle By Arnold Obomanu
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Lekki-Epe Expressway Toll Palaver– Government Versus People
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Will You Attend World Council Of Churches Meeting? CAN Blasts President Buhari Over OIC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
NNPC 60,000 Candidates Jostle To Replace NNPC's Ageing Staff As State Oil Company Conducts Job Tests
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Students Enrollment In UK Varsities Dropped By 39% Over Three Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights How Government Agencies Failed Adewura
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Jay-Jay Okocha Lands In Scotland Court Over Money Laundering Charges
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Obasanjo Collected N3m From Abiola To Help Organize Retired Military Officers Against Abacha--MKO Abiola’s Brother
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Elections Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission Resigns, Amidst Fear for His Life, Family Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International President Buhari Thanks Islamic States For Helping In Nigeria's Terrorism Fight
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Opposition Members Forced BYSIEC Chair To Resign, Plan To Scuttle LG Elections, Claims Gov Dickson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad