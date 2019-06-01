Champions League Final: Disappointment For Tottenham, Joy For Liverpool

Fans of the Reds, better known as Liverpool, are currently in a happy mood following the thrashing of English opponent Tottenham.

The All-English final of the 2019 Champions League took place in Spain tonight and saw Liverpool capitalise on an early mistake by Tottenham to win the cup by 2 goals to nil.

Barely few seconds after the referee Damir Skomina blew the whistle to commence the game did the ball get to Senegalese, Sadio Mane, who tried to pass the ball in the box 18 which unfortunately hit the hand of a Tottenham player and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty.

Egyptian Mo Sallah slammed in the penalty in the minute. The match went on back and forth for the next couple of minutes.

In the second half, a late goal by substitute Origi finalized Tottenham’s misery-making Harry Kane look like a caned dog.

