Augustine (Jay Jay) Okocha, former Super Eagles captain, and English Premier League footballer has appeared in court facing money laundering charges.

Augustine Okocha, who is better known as Jay-Jay, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 45-year-old global football star appeared at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

He is facing two charges in thegujma behind-closed-doors hearing.

He faces one charge in relation to alleged acquisition, use and possession of criminal property and another relating to allegedly concealing, disguising, converting and transferring criminal property.

The appearance relates to alleged incidents said to have happened in the north-east of Scotland in 2015.

The Scottish Sun reports that Police began an investigation in 2015 which spanned two years before charges were brought against Okocha and six others – five of whom are alleged to have carried out fraud related to north-east businesses.

Okocha, who also netted 14 times for Nigeria in 73 appearances and starred in the country’s 1994 World Cup campaign, made no plea during the hearing.

The retired footballer, whose general address was given as Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was granted bail.

The case against him was continued for further examination. No date has yet been fixed for his next court appearance.

Okocha moved from Fenerbahce in Turkey to Paris Saint-Germain in 1998 for a transfer fee of 12.4 million euros.

The attacking midfielder also played for Hull City in the English Championship before retiring from the sport after the 2008/09 season.