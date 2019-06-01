Jay-Jay Okocha Lands In Scotland Court Over Money Laundering Charges

He faces one charge in relation to alleged acquisition, use and possession of criminal property and another relating to allegedly concealing, disguising, converting and transferring criminal property.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2019

Augustine (Jay Jay) Okocha, former Super Eagles captain, and English Premier League footballer has appeared in court facing money laundering charges.

Augustine Okocha, who is better known as Jay-Jay, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 45-year-old global football star appeared at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

He is facing two charges in thegujma behind-closed-doors hearing.

He faces one charge in relation to alleged acquisition, use and possession of criminal property and another relating to allegedly concealing, disguising, converting and transferring criminal property.

The appearance relates to alleged incidents said to have happened in the north-east of Scotland in 2015.

The Scottish Sun reports that Police began an investigation in 2015 which spanned two years before charges were brought against Okocha and six others – five of whom are alleged to have carried out fraud related to north-east businesses.

Okocha, who also netted 14 times for Nigeria in 73 appearances and starred in the country’s 1994 World Cup campaign, made no plea during the hearing.

The retired footballer, whose general address was given as Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was granted bail.

The case against him was continued for further examination. No date has yet been fixed for his next court appearance.

Okocha moved from Fenerbahce in Turkey to Paris Saint-Germain in 1998 for a transfer fee of 12.4 million euros.

The attacking midfielder also played for Hull City in the English Championship before retiring from the sport after the 2008/09 season.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports Champions League Final: Disappointment For Tottenham, Joy For Liverpool
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Security Agents Begin Manhunt For Shiite Members Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shiites Defy Security Agents, Hold Massive Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Surrender Yourself To EFCC, Fayose Tells Amosun, Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News "International Human Rights Commission" Withdraws Saraki’s Nomination as Ambassador At Large
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Will You Attend World Council Of Churches Meeting? CAN Blasts President Buhari Over OIC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
NNPC 60,000 Candidates Jostle To Replace NNPC's Ageing Staff As State Oil Company Conducts Job Tests
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Students Enrollment In UK Varsities Dropped By 39% Over Three Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights How Government Agencies Failed Adewura
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Champions League Final: Disappointment For Tottenham, Joy For Liverpool
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission Resigns, Amidst Fear for His Life, Family Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Thanks Islamic States For Helping In Nigeria's Terrorism Fight
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Timi Dakolo Calls Out COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Over Sex With Church Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Shiites Set US, Israeli Flags On Fire In Abuja During Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil PENGASSAN Confirms Death Of Its President, Olabode Johnson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad