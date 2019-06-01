President Buhari Thanks Islamic States For Helping In Nigeria's Terrorism Fight

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his appreciation for the role the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has played in the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

President Buhari made the commendation when he read the collective statement of African countries at the 14th Summit of the OIC in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He said: “The robust interventions of the various OIC Institutions and principally the Islamic Development Bank Group, have been effective in such key sectors as trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security, science, technology and innovation, poverty alleviation as well as women and youth empowerment.

“In particular, Nigeria acknowledges the support of OIC Member States in countering the menace of terrorism and armed criminality in West Africa, the Lake Chad area and the Sahel Countries. We appreciate their contributions in the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis arising from the insurgency but urge them to do more.

“We appreciate their contributions in the alleviation of the humanitarian crisis arising from the insurgency but urge them to do more.

‘‘In addition to the core issue of the restoration of the national rights of the Palestinians and other long-standing unresolved conflicts, we now grapple with serious security problems, represented by the destructive activities of terrorists, violent extremists and armed criminals in many of OIC Member States.

‘‘This situation has also been compounded by a series of political crises, which continue to affect a number of our countries.

‘‘In this regard, we support the actions of the OIC in seeking an early resolution to the lingering Palestinian question and the rights of the Palestinian people to an independent homeland. ‘‘We equally subscribe to the various actions of the OIC in resolving the crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

‘‘We commend OIC engagement with other international actors in addressing the various political conflicts in the OIC region and the plight of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.

He thanked King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud for hosting and chairing the 14th OIC Summit and the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, whose tenure just ended for “his commitment to the ideals of our Organization and his efforts in ensuring that the OIC achieves its set goals and objectives, throughout his tenure as Chairman.”