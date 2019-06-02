Aso Rock Cabal Misleading Buhari on Nigerian Maritime University --Ijaw Youth Council

“Nigerians would recall that President Buhari's refusal to assent to the Maritime University bill is not the first antagonism of a Nigerian president to developmental efforts into the Niger Delta region through legislative intervention."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2019

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the umbrella body of youths in the Niger Delta has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to sign into law the Nigerian Maritime University,  Okerenkoko, Delta State Establishment Bill 2018, claiming he is being misled by a cabal in Aso Rock. 

“The IYC believes that Mr. President is being misled by the cabal in Aso Rock who do not want the institution to succeed. Therefore, the IYC call on the National Assembly under the leadership of Senate President Saraki and Speaker Dogara to veto the presidential assent and pass the bill into law," said Eric Omare, the IYC President.

He added, “Nigerians would recall that President Buhari's refusal to assent to the Maritime University bill is not the first antagonism of a Nigerian president to developmental efforts into the Niger Delta region through legislative intervention."

In 2000, when the NDDC Act was passed by the National Assembly,  former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reported to have refused to sign the bill and the National Assembly under the leadership of Dr. Chuba Okadigbo passed the NDDC Act into law. 

According Omare, history is repeating itself and therefore called on the National Assembly to defend the interests of the Niger Delta.

”We wish to remind President Buhari that the institution is part of the special response to the historical deprivation of the Niger Delta region which was conceived by the Obasanjo administration,  nurtured under the Yar'Adua/Jonathan era and came to reality in the Jonathan administration with the laying of the sod in 2014 with academic activities kicking off under the Buhari administration in the year 2017," IYC stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Obasanjo Collected N3m From Abiola To Help Organize Retired Military Officers Against Abacha--MKO Abiola’s Brother
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Count Me Out, I Don't Want to Be House of Reps Speaker Again -- Dogara
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Lagos Leads Highly Indebted States With More Than N1 Trillion Debt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Saraki In Trouble As EFCC Wins Strategic Victory At Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports I'll Get My Belts Back, Defeat Minor Setback, Says Anthony Joshua After Being Floored Four Times
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigeria's Securities And Exchange Commission Details How Wale Tinubu, Alake of Egbaland And Other Directors Ruined OANDO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Aisha Buhari Fires Another Salvo at President Buhari's Administration, Says She Must Speak on What's Going Wrong in Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Obasanjo Collected N3m From Abiola To Help Organize Retired Military Officers Against Abacha--MKO Abiola’s Brother
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen Laying Siege On South-West States, Planning Collusion With Nigerian Police—YCE
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Count Me Out, I Don't Want to Be House of Reps Speaker Again -- Dogara
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Inside The Head Of 18-Year-Old Nigerian Going For PhD In New York University, Finished Secondary School At 14
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Nigerians, Other Nationals Must Give Us Their Social Media Usernames To Apply For Visa, Says US Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Lagos Leads Highly Indebted States With More Than N1 Trillion Debt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki And Co Want To Reduce EFCC's Powers, Don't Assent To EFCC Amendment Bill, Rotimi Jacobs Warns Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad