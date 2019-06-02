Buhari Eyeing UN Presidency For Nigeria

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb, Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the delegation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2019

Ahead of election for the Presidency of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to hold in New York tomorrow, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a Federal Government delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad- Bande.

Prof. Bande, who is the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, will become the second Nigerian to be elected President of UNGA after Maj. Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba (rtd), who held the position between 1989 and 1990.

According to a statement by the presidency, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb, Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the delegation which includes, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

President Buhari is confident that Nigeria’s Presidency of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

The statement said: "Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights, and empowerment of youth and women.

"Nigeria hopes to build on progress made under Ecuador’s Presidency of the 73rd Assembly led by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, and further promote key themes that President Buhari has championed on the global stage since 2015, which include climate change, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria recover and repatriate stolen funds."

 

