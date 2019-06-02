Count Me Out, I Don't Want to Be House of Reps Speaker Again -- Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has debunked the news making the round that he has joined the race for the speakership of the green chamber.

He disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan.

The statement said: "Our attention has been drawn to stories published in some national dailies to the effect that His Excellency, Speaker of House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has joined the race for the speakership of the 9th Assembly.

"We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

"The Rt. Hon. Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games. When he contested in 2015 he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that were the case "



Hassan said that there were official channels of communication, adding that the speaker had not issued any statement to that effect.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the fake news being published about Dogara's ambition to contest the speakership again.