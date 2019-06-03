BBNaija Season 4 Set To Premiere June 30

Nigerian reality show, Big Brother Naija, has announced that the program will start to air on June 30, 2019.

In a post on the official Instagram page of DSTV on Monday, the organisers said the show, which is rated 18 plus, will be on air soon.

"Okay! We CAN'T wait no more! #BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th! fire Available on all DStv packages Proudly sponsored by @bet9jaig," the post read.

Big Brother Naija is a Nigerian reality competition where about 14 contestants live in an isolated house for 90 days and compete for a huge cash prize amongst other perks.