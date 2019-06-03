Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Calls For State Police, Blasts Buhari Again

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2019

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “building on foundation of past leaders” on the plans to Islamize Nigeria while urging to establish state police in the country to curb worsening insecurity.

CAN National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barrister Samuel Kwamkur, made this claim during a briefing with journalists on the state of the nation, in Jos on Sunday.

Kwamkur said the foundation of Islamizing Nigeria had been built by the constitution of the country and past leaders.

“On behalf of the CAN president's call on the federal government to take seriously the alarm raised by (ex-President Olusegun) Obasanjo and act on it if they are to be trusted, The former president spoke the mind of many people and we urge that he should never be intimidated by the government for the sake of peace," he stated.

The CAN representative said the religious body believed that the foundation for Islamisation of Nigeria has since been laid by the makers of the Nigerian Constitution and previous leaders of the country. 

"Particular examples are the provisions made in the Constitution for the operation of Sharia laws and courts. This makes the common law and the sharia law to be operating in the same constitution,” Kwamkur said.

He also condemned Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia, questioning why Nigeria, as a secular state with many religions, would be registered as a member of OIC.

“The implication of this scenario is confusion. Furthermore, as we have said before, the registration of Nigeria, (a secular state) as a member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) by military fiat is a further confirmation of deliberate Islamization of the country,” Kwamkur said.

Continuing, he noted: “There is an urgent need for the creation of state police as the major solutions to ending this communities’ invasions by so-called unknown gunmen. The inability of the federal government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and other abducted victims of Boko Haram gives us sleeplessness.

