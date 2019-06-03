Oyo Teachers Set To End Strike As It Enters Third Week



The standing committee of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Oyo State Chapter, might call off its 15-day-old strike.

The ongoing strike by the teachers of public primary schools in the state, which commenced on May 20, 2019, became necessary after there was a delay in the payment of their salaries and non-implementation of the approved promotion benefits to the teachers from 2011 to 2016, said the NUT.

The union cited other reasons for the protest as non-payment of 2018 grant leave and delay in promotion of staff of public primary school teachers.

The NUT Chairman, Comrade Samson Adedoyin, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the state government, under the new administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, had met some of the demands of the teachers.

“It is an indefinite strike and until we see the sensitivity of the government to our plight it would not end. However, on Friday, the Office of the Head of Service called us and there was a decision taken that they will release our salary for April and implement the promotion. We have also gone back for another discussion and we have been assured that the government has released money for April salary and has captured our promotion,” Adedoyin told SaharaReporters.

He added that though the government was yet to fully meet the demands of the union, a meeting would be conveyed to take further decision on the strike.

“Based on that, the standing committee of the NUT would soon meet to review those reports and take a definite action before 4 pm today whether to continue the strike or not but there has been a positive development.”

“The government is yet to meet the full demands we raised but if he can accept the topmost priority of that demands in one-week in government, we would give him time to discuss other issues," the NUT boss said.

