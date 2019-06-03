Rapist Of 16-Year-Old Orphan Not Our Ordained Pastor, He's Now Suspended, Says MFM Church

He (Onyekachukwu) is not an ordained pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries. He is just a member/worker in that Life Camp branch and he has been suspended from the branch immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2019

David Onyekachukwu

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has indefinitely suspended David Onyekachukwu, its Abuja-based pastor that raped a 16-year-old girl.

The church also said the Onyekachukwu is not an ordained pastor in the church and the police are free to prosecute him.

The pastor had volunteered to provide shelter for the girl after her parent's died but he raped the girl continuously until she became pregnant.

A statement by the church released by Pastor Niyi Babalola, Regional Overseer of MFM in Gwarimpa Region, said an investigation has been conducted by the church, concluding that Onyekachukwu is guilty of the crime he was accused of.

“He (Onyekachukwu) is not an ordained pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries. He is just a member/worker in that Life Camp branch and he has been suspended from the branch immediately.

“The church can not stop the law from taking its course as doing so will amount to condoning evil and being an accessory after the fact. After investigation, we confirm that the raping and impregnating of the girl is true and the matter is currently being handled by the police.

“However, we want to say that the alleged person is not an ordained pastor or an officially appointed pastor in MFM Gwarimpa Region. This is, therefore, a personal issue between the brother and the innocent victim.

“It has nothing to do with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries. In MFM, the leadership does not condone indiscipline. Absolute holiness within and without is our hallmark in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

"This is of a priority in all our trainings and teachings to our Pastors and members. The alleged brother is already in the custody of the Police to allow the law to take its course,” the statement said.

SaharaReporters, New York

