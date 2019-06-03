Security Guards Accused of Killing Ghanaian Boss, Daughter Arrested in Ondo

Two security guards suspected to have killed their boss, Kwakye Kwaku Richards, at his residence in Akure, Ondo State, have been apprehended.

The suspects, Ayuba Idris, and Taisu Abubakar, both aged 20, were initially declared wanted by the police for killing Mr. Richards alongside his 27-year-old daughter, Miss Kwakye Tope.

Richard and his daughter had earlier been declared missing by the police.

The father and daughter were killed in their home at Ojomo Akintan Estate on Ilesha/Owo expressway.

The suspects were arrested by a crack of detectives from the Ondo State Police Command in Kano and Sokoto states, respectively.

Sahara Reporters gathered that the two guards were of the Hausa and Fulani extractions.

Undie Adie, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, said the guards confessed to killing their employer and his daughter.

Mr. Adie explained that the suspects after killing the victims dumped their bodies in a building at the Ojomo Akintan Estate.

"The two suspects initially said they killed the 71-years-old Richards because he refused to pay them three months' salaries. They, however, later recanted their claim by admitting that the deceased did not owe them any salary. They also said they decided to kill the daughter on the same day in order to cover their track since she saw them the day they killed her father," the police commissioner told journalists.

He added that items recovered from them include a laptop, some clothes, and mobile phones.

The suspects are expected to be charged to court soon.