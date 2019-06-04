Court Jails Businesswoman 13 Years For $200,000.00 Fraud

The prosecution, upon the opening of its case in November 2013, called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits, which were admitted in evidence by the court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of a businesswoman, Taiwo Martins, to 13 years imprisonment for $200,000 fraud before Justice Candide-Johnson of the State High Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

The convict and her company, Baal Perazim Investment Concept Limited, were arraigned sometime in 2013 on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, issuance of dud cheque and obtaining money by false pretence.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the Commission.

While the prosecution was about to call its last witness, the first defendant changed her plea of not guilty to guilty during the January 29, 2019 sitting.

In view of the defendants’ plea of guilty, the prosecution urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants based on the evidence already before the court.

Delivering his judgment on May 23, 2019, Justice Candide-Johnson convicted and sentenced the first defendant to 13 years imprisonment on the four counts.

The Judge also ordered the defendants to restitute the sum of N30,000.000.00 (Thirty Million Naira) to the nominal complainant after release from custody.

SaharaReporters, New York

