It's Nice You're Speaking Out, Have Pillow Talk In 'Other Room' With Buhari, Obasanjo Tells Aisha

“It is nice that the president’s wife is talking. I think she did well, and maybe she should also have pillow talk with the president."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, for speaking out on Nigeria’s problems, urging her to have pillow talk with her husband in the 'the other room".

Speaking when Funke Fadugba, leader of Penpushing Media, visited him at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Monday, Obasanjo said the president’s wife may need to do more by engaging in pillow talk with him.

“It is nice that the president’s wife is talking. I think she did well, and maybe she should also have pillow talk with the president,” he said.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to legitimate livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively.”

Aisha has been very critical of her husband’s government and those around him in recent times.

Few days after she, her husband and some of his close allies returned to the country after a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, she sent a cryptic message to her husband to avoid “bad advisers”.

She had posted a video of Julius Malema, an influential South African politician, advising President Cyril Ramaphosa to be mindful of those around him.

Weeks later, she said the social intervention program (SIP), an initiative of her husband, had failed in the north.

Although Maryam Uwais, senior special assistant to the president on social investment, dismissed the claim of Aisha, saying she spoke out of ignorance, Aisha stood her ground by insisting that the program had lived below expectation.

Just on Saturday, she lamented over the widespread killings in the country, calling on security agencies to end banditry immediately.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Speakership: Court Orders Substituted Service On Gbajabiamila Over US Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Newly Discovered Abacha Loot Worth £211m Seized By British Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ihedioha Gives Okorocha 24 Hours to Hand Over
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Is Adams Oshiomole A Secret Weapon Of The PDP? By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Suspend Sanusi For Misappropriating N3.4 Billion, Kano Anti-corruption Commission Tells Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Commanding Officer, Soldiers Missing As Terrorists Overrun Three Communities In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Speakership: Court Orders Substituted Service On Gbajabiamila Over US Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Newly Discovered Abacha Loot Worth £211m Seized By British Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ihedioha Gives Okorocha 24 Hours to Hand Over
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Guards Accused of Killing Ghanaian Boss, Daughter Arrested in Ondo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Is Adams Oshiomole A Secret Weapon Of The PDP? By Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Suspend Sanusi For Misappropriating N3.4 Billion, Kano Anti-corruption Commission Tells Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest International Arms-smuggling Syndicate In Oyo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Commanding Officer, Soldiers Missing As Terrorists Overrun Three Communities In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International France Jails Imam Over Channel Migrant Crossings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria's Flying Eagles Crashes Out Of U-20 World Cup
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM N30,000 Minimum Wage: I Don't Believe Buhari Will Scam Nigerian Workers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment It's Official: Jay-Z Named World's First Billionaire Rapper
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad