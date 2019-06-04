Nigeria's Flying Eagles Crashes Out Of U-20 World Cup

Forward Amadou Sagna broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a low, right-footed effort and Ibrahima Niane would double the lead for the Senegalese late in first-half stoppage time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2019

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Monday crashed out of the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

They were stopped by fellow Africans Senegal who won the encounter 2-1 at the Lodz Stadium.

The Flying Eagles had a superb start to the second half, scoring five minutes after the whistle. From a free kick just outside the penalty area, Success Makanjoula sent his cross left of the wall and found the boot of Aniekeme Okon, who flicked in the easy goal.

It was a tight contest in the final minutes that saw wits and will tested, but the Lions of Teranga willed their way to victory and a spot in the quarter-final.

