Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation

The letter is coming barely three days after the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission recommended the suspension of the emir.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has issued a letter of query to Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano, over alleged financial misappropriation in the Kano emirate.

The letter was served on Wednesday. 

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported a step-by-step plan by Governor Ganduje to dethrone Emir Sanusi because he condemned the planned use of violence in the last Kano governorship election. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Governor Ganduje Plans To Oust Emir Of Kano Sanusi 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

The commission said during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misappropriated by the emirate under the watch of emir Sanusi. See Also Politics Suspend Sanusi For Misappropriating N3.4 Billion, Kano Anti-corruption Commission Tells Ganduje 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

