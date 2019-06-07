DAAR Communications’ Licence Suspension Is ‘Blatant Illegality' -SERAP

Raymond Dokpesi, AIT Chairman

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described the suspension of the operating licence of DAAR Communications by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as blatant illegality.

The group said it was considering all legal options to challenge NBC over the suspension of DAAR Communications' licence.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

"We are considering all the legal options to challenge this blatant illegality. These grounds are so subjective that if allowed to stand would seriously undermine freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information in the country. The mere fact that forms of expression on AIT/Raypower are considered by NBC to be insulting is not sufficient to justify the indefinite suspension. These grounds do not meet the requirements of legality, reasonableness, due process, necessity, and proportionality," the statement said.

Serap stated further that the suspension amounted to an "unnecessary or disproportionate interference" with freedom of expression and media freedom.

"NBC ought to show a greater level of independence in the exercise of its statutory powers. Without independence, NBC cannot satisfactorily perform its duties. If allowed to stand, this suspension may be perceived as a threat to restrict the media and open the door to limitations on expression and media operations. This would be entirely inconsistent with constitutional provisions and international law and undermine the government's commitment to fighting grand corruption," it said.