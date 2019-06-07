FAAN Closes MMIA Apron Gate 1, Taxiway Apron Linkage

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shutdown the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Gate 1; apron and Taxiway F for six weeks in order to enable apron linkage between the ongoing terminal under construction and the existing one.

The new terminal, which has been under construction since 2013, is being handled by the China Civil Construction Company.

The contractor has promised to end the construction and handover to the government within 20 months, but is yet to do so six years later.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the closure would also affect vehicular movement to the area within the period.

She added that the closure was necessary in order for the contractor to link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one.

“This closure is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal (China Civil Construction Company) link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one. To maintain orderliness and ensure safety of operators, while the project would last, the authority has developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements and officers of the aviation security department have been mobilized to ensure compliance.

“The authority will like to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety during the construction,” she explained.