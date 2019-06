President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting state governors and security chiefs in Abuja.

Presidency sources said the meeting will focus on rising insecurity across the country.

The state governors in attendance are, Plateau, Rivers, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Niger, Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa, and Enugu States.

More to come...