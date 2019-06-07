Two Weeks After EFCC Arrest, Zlatan Ibile Welcomes Baby

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has reportedly welcomed a baby.

In a post on his Instagram handle a few hours ago, the rapper, who was arrested alongside Nigerian rapper, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, captioned the picture “BABY FATHER."

His colleague, Chinko Ekun, who featured the rapper on his hit single, “Able God”, took to the comment section to congratulate the singer on the arrival of the baby.

Chinko wrote, “At last, you made it public .. uncle Chinko”.

Zlatan’s alleged girlfriend, Seyi Amonuga, also commented on the post with a love Emoji:

However, the singer has not come out to expressly state he has a newborn.