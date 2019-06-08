You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2019


The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it cannot give Certificate of Return to any individual that harasses, intimidates and puts the commission’s officers under pressure in order to procure a favourable declaration.

The commission said this in response to a court ruling ordering INEC to issue Rochas Okorocha his Certificate of Return as the winner of Imo West Senatorial Election.

Okorocha, had during the declaration of the election result, allegedly kidnapped Prof. Innocent Ibeawuchi, a returning officer in Imo and forced him to announce him as the winner of the election.

Festus Okoye Esq., National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement said the INEC received a copy of the judgment while also noting that it is also in possession of another court order of a high court in Imo State directing the electoral body not to issue Okorocha a Certificate of Return.

“The commission’s overriding consideration is the safety of its ad-hoc staff, Electoral Officers and Collation/Returning Officers and is worried that if electoral impunity is allowed to flourish, any individual can harass, intimidate and put the Commission’s officers under duress, procure a favourable declaration and be rewarded with a Certificate of Return,” Okoye said.
 

