Husband, Wife, Others Die In Abuja Road Crash

According to an official of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Emmanuel Agbo, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja city centre was hit by a trailer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2019

5 die in auto crash in Abuja NAN

 

Five persons, including a couple, died in a road accident in Abuja on Sunday.

A sixth person, who was seriously injured in the incident which occurred at about 8 a.m. near Setraco Junction along Kubwa Expressway, was rushed to the hospital.

According to an official of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Emmanuel Agbo, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja city centre was hit by a trailer.

Agbo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the incident, that the impact of the contact with the trailer, which was travelling in the same direction, forced the car, with six passengers, off the road.

“The impact forced the car, with registration number ABC 978 SL, to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway.

“Five persons in the car, including a couple, died on the spot. You can see their corpses on the ground.

“A sixth person in the car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

“We are trying to move the dead to the mortuary of one of the hospitals in the city,” Agbor said.

He said that the trailer did not stop after hitting the car, adding, however, that it was chased and caught by the police.

A police officer, Insp. Danjuma Garba confirmed that the fleeing trailer and its driver had been held.

According to him, when the trailer escaped, the police contacted their men and the vehicle was given a chase.

The trailer driver was apprehended at Aya area.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel GRAPHIC: 18 People Burnt To Death In Akure Road Crash
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Central Bank Of Nigeria Blocks Bank Accounts of Companies Allegedly Sabotaging Economy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria Struggling With Electricity Supply For 18 Years To Add 1,000 Megawatts –Dangote
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Speakership: Buhari Must Not Taint His Anti-corruption Stance Supporting Persons With Questionable Integrity, Says APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Brexit: Johnson Threatens To Withhold $50 Billion Payment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel GRAPHIC: 18 People Burnt To Death In Akure Road Crash
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Central Bank Of Nigeria Blocks Bank Accounts of Companies Allegedly Sabotaging Economy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria Struggling With Electricity Supply For 18 Years To Add 1,000 Megawatts –Dangote
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Speakership: Buhari Must Not Taint His Anti-corruption Stance Supporting Persons With Questionable Integrity, Says APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Education Abroad: Horrible Tales Of Nigerian Students In Top Seven Hostile Countries
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Brexit: Johnson Threatens To Withhold $50 Billion Payment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians To El-Rufai: Don't Cause Religious Crisis With Your Proposed Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Made Mistake Zoning House Of Representatives Speakership To South-west - Bago
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption Allegation: I'm Not The Account Officer, Sanusi Replies To Ganduje’s Query
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism AIT, Ray Power Still Breaching Broadcasting Code, NBC Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Athlete, Oduduru, Breaks Multiple Records To Become Second Fastest African Athlete Ever
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad