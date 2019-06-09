Oyo Governor Issues Proclamation On 9th Assembly

The proclamation, under the signature of the Governor, was issued to the Clerk of the House, Ms. Foluke Oyediran, on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2019

 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the 9th Session of the State House of Assembly.

This was announced in a statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement indicated that the proclamation, under the signature of the Governor, was issued to the Clerk of the House, Ms. Foluke Oyediran, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the proclamation is pursuant to the provision of 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

The law states that the person elected as the governor of a state shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in.

Makinde in the proclamation also declared that the House shall hold its first sitting on June 10, at 10 am.

 

