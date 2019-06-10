Carter, US Ex-President Resumes Teaching At 94

He was released from the hospital on May 16 after falling and breaking his hip as he was preparing to leave for a turkey-hunting trip, the Carter Centre said at the time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Jimmy Carter teaching Frank Kavanaugh

Former United States of America’s President, Jimmy Carter, resumed teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on Sunday after recovering from hip surgery, a spokeswoman for the Carter Centre said.

WSB-TV streamed Carter’s lecture, showing the 94-year-old ex-president smiling and talking while seated in a white cushioned chair at the podium.

He was released from the hospital on May 16 after falling and breaking his hip as he was preparing to leave for a turkey-hunting trip, the Carter Centre said at the time.

Carter has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in US history.

Carter was governor of Georgia before being elected president in 1976.

He was defeated in his re-election bid by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work on international conflicts, human rights, and economic development.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Omo-Agege As Senate Deputy Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Problem With Northern Nigeria Is Northerners Themselves, Says Moghalu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Husband, Wife, Others Die In Abuja Road Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Central Bank Of Nigeria Blocks Bank Accounts of Companies Allegedly Sabotaging Economy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dasukigate: Nigeria's Attorney-General Appears Before Judicial Disciplinary Panel June 14
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Omo-Agege As Senate Deputy Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption We Are Compiling List of Judges Soiling Their Hands In Ongoing Election Tribunals –ARDI
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Problem With Northern Nigeria Is Northerners Themselves, Says Moghalu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria Struggling With Electricity Supply For 18 Years To Add 1,000 Megawatts –Dangote
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad