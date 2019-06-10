It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance

A group, South East Equity Alliance (SEA) says politicians from the south-east region deserve to be in leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly.

Mr. Amaechi Nwoha, SEA’s Director, Contact and Mobilization stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said it would be grossly unfair for the region not to hold a prominent position in any of the three arms of government.

“It will be unconscionable to exclude the South-East from the leadership of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government,” he said.

Nwoha urged national assembly members-elect to be guided by their conscience and the spirit of national unity in selecting their leadership.

“As you choose your leadership tomorrow, the South-East demands either the senate president, senate deputy president, speaker or the deputy speaker in the national assembly,” he said.

The SEA’s director said that the South-East ought to be included in the emerging leadership of the country in the spirit of equity.

“Doing so will be a good reflection of President Buhari’s vision of an all-inclusive government,” he said.