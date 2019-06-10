It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance

Nwoha urged national assembly members-elect to be guided by their conscience and the spirit of national unity in selecting their leadership.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

A group, South East Equity Alliance (SEA) says politicians from the south-east region deserve to be in leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly.

Mr. Amaechi Nwoha, SEA’s Director, Contact and Mobilization stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said it would be grossly unfair for the region not to hold a prominent position in any of the three arms of government.

“It will be unconscionable to exclude the South-East from the leadership of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government,” he said.

Nwoha urged national assembly members-elect to be guided by their conscience and the spirit of national unity in selecting their leadership.

“As you choose your leadership tomorrow, the South-East demands either the senate president, senate deputy president, speaker or the deputy speaker in the national assembly,” he said.

The SEA’s director said that the South-East ought to be included in the emerging leadership of the country in the spirit of equity.

“Doing so will be a good reflection of President Buhari’s vision of an all-inclusive government,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Men In Their 30s Elected As Speakers In Oyo, Plateau States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad