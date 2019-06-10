Men In Their 30s Elected As Speakers In Oyo, Plateau States

Debo Ogundoyin, a 31-year-old lawmaker in Oyo State and 34-year-old Abok Nuhu Ayuba, a legislator in Plateau State have been voted speaker of their respective state assembly.

Ogundoyin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Ibarapa East constituency, was unanimously elected speaker of the house on Monday.

In the same vein, Ayuba, representing Jos East Constituency was elected speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Ayuba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged after a month of political horse-trading among eight contenders. It was a hot race between old-timers and first-timers.

Unlike Ogundoyin who is a returning lawmaker, Ayuba is a first-time lawmaker.

He is a graduate of the University of Jos and the Plateau State Polytechnic.

Ogundoyin was first elected into the house in 2018 after the death of former speaker, Michael Adeyemo, from Ibarapa East.

Olagunju Ojo from Oriire constituency in Ogbomoso was elected speaker after Adeyemo’s demise.

Coincidentally, the new speaker is from the late speaker’s constituency and also doubles as a son of the late industrialist, Adeseun Ogundoyin from Eruwa, Ibarapa area of the state.