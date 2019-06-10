Men In Their 30s Elected As Speakers In Oyo, Plateau States

Ayuba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged after a month of political horse-trading among eight contenders. It was a hot race between old-timers and first-timers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Debo Ogundoyin, a 31-year-old lawmaker in Oyo State and 34-year-old Abok Nuhu Ayuba, a legislator in Plateau State have been voted speaker of their respective state assembly.

Ogundoyin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Ibarapa East constituency, was unanimously elected speaker of the house on Monday.

In the same vein, Ayuba, representing Jos East Constituency was elected speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Ayuba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged after a month of political horse-trading among eight contenders. It was a hot race between old-timers and first-timers.

Unlike Ogundoyin who is a returning lawmaker, Ayuba is a first-time lawmaker.

He is a graduate of the University of Jos and the Plateau State Polytechnic.

Ogundoyin was first elected into the house in 2018 after the death of former speaker, Michael Adeyemo, from Ibarapa East.

Olagunju Ojo from Oriire constituency in Ogbomoso was elected speaker after Adeyemo’s demise.

Coincidentally, the new speaker is from the late speaker’s constituency and also doubles as a son of the late industrialist, Adeseun Ogundoyin from Eruwa, Ibarapa area of the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad