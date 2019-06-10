Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service

The abduction of mother and son came a few days after Police Commissioner in Ondo State, Undie Adie, said there was no invasion of the state by herdsmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped a woman and her step-son. 

Mrs. Olawunmi Adeleye and her son, Destiny Paul were abducted on Sunday evening at Osi, a suburb in Akure, the state capital, few metres away from the local airport

The abduction of mother and son came a few days after Police Commissioner in Ondo State, Undie Adie, said there was no invasion of the state by herdsmen. 

Oba David Olajide, a traditional ruler and head of the Osi community who confirmed the incident, said the two victims were attacked and abducted on their way home from a church service. 

Olajide raised the alarm over the activities of herdsmen in the state, noting that they have taken over many farmlands in the state. 

"We have informed the police and have promised to carry out investigations. I am surprised this could happen in this small community where we all know one another. I think we don't have to sleep with our two eyes closed again because these herdsmen have already surrounded the town," he stated.

Femi Joseph, the spokesman for Ondo State Police Command, claimed he could not immediately confirm the abduction when contacted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 61-Year-Old Cuts Off 11-Year-Old Boy's Hand
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Human Rights Indiscriminate Arrests Of Gbaramatu Indigenes Continue As Security Forces Try To Crackdown On Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Men In Their 30s Elected As Speakers In Oyo, Plateau States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad