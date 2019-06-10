Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service

Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped a woman and her step-son.

Mrs. Olawunmi Adeleye and her son, Destiny Paul were abducted on Sunday evening at Osi, a suburb in Akure, the state capital, few metres away from the local airport

The abduction of mother and son came a few days after Police Commissioner in Ondo State, Undie Adie, said there was no invasion of the state by herdsmen.

Oba David Olajide, a traditional ruler and head of the Osi community who confirmed the incident, said the two victims were attacked and abducted on their way home from a church service.

Olajide raised the alarm over the activities of herdsmen in the state, noting that they have taken over many farmlands in the state.

"We have informed the police and have promised to carry out investigations. I am surprised this could happen in this small community where we all know one another. I think we don't have to sleep with our two eyes closed again because these herdsmen have already surrounded the town," he stated.

Femi Joseph, the spokesman for Ondo State Police Command, claimed he could not immediately confirm the abduction when contacted.