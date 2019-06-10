The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ali Ndume for Senate President and Umar Bago Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The party revealed this in a press statement issued at the end of a marathon meeting of the National Working Committee including party leaders, state governors as well as senators and NASS members-elect on the platform of the PDP.



The meeting which was held at Bayelsa State Governor lodge on Monday in Abuja was to decide how the opposition will vote tomorrow Tuesday in the chambers with the view to springing a surprise and thwart the emergence of the preferred candidates of the ruling party as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives respectively.

FULL TEXT OF THE STATEMENT

Press Statement

June 10, 2019

Nass Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.

Signed:

Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri

National Secretary