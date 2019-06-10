NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

The Peoples Democratic Party  ( PDP ) has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ali Ndume for Senate President and Umar Bago  Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday. The party revealed this in a press statement issued at the end of a marathon meeting of the National Working Committee including party leaders, state governors as well as senators and NASS members-elect on the platform of the PDP.   

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party  ( PDP ) has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ali Ndume for Senate President and Umar Bago  Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The party revealed this in a press statement issued at the end of a marathon meeting of the National Working Committee including party leaders, state governors as well as senators and NASS members-elect on the platform of the PDP.   


The meeting which was held at  Bayelsa State Governor lodge on Monday in Abuja was to decide how the opposition will vote tomorrow Tuesday in the chambers with the view to springing a surprise and thwart the emergence of the preferred candidates of the ruling party as Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives respectively. 

FULL TEXT OF THE STATEMENT

  Press Statement 

June 10, 2019

Nass Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

The National Working Committee (NWC)  of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.   

This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.

Signed:

Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri
National Secretary

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal One Of President Buhari's Contenders Withdraws Suit Challenging His Re-election At Tribunal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy 18 States To Benefit From World Bank Projects In 2020 — Coordinator
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal One Of President Buhari's Contenders Withdraws Suit Challenging His Re-election At Tribunal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Tight Security At National Assembly Ahead Of Inauguration, Election Of Leaders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad