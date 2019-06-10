Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover

Churchill took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has found love in the bosom of a white woman.

Strangely, the white woman shares the same birthday date with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday.

He wrote: “All of your days in this lifetime should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extraordinary person like you deserves a birthday much better than the last one combined. Happy birthday my love  #quietqueen.”

Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015 and divorced her in 2017.

The marriage produced a child-Andre Omodayo Churchill.

SaharaReporters, New York

